Ford to start taking reservations for electric SUV next week

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will start taking reservations for its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, starting Nov. 17, when the U.S. automaker unveils the vehicle at an event in Los Angeles, the company said on Thursday.

The Mustang-inspired electric SUV will be among a more than dozen all-electric automobiles the company plans to launch by 2022 with an investment of $11.5 billion as it moves away from traditional gas-powered cars.

In April, the No.2 U.S. carmaker invested $500 million in electric car maker Rivian and said it planned to use the Michigan startup’s platform to build a new Ford-branded electric vehicle.

A reservation for the Mustang Mach-E can be made on Ford’s website in the United States, Canada and Europe by paying a refundable deposit of $500, the company said.

Ford said it would announce reservation dates for China later.