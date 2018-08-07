FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 7, 2018 / 6:11 PM / in 15 minutes

U.S. safety regulator probes fires in some Ford pickup trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. traffic safety regulator is investigating complaints of fire during crashes in some Ford Motor Co (F.N) F-150 Supercrew pickup trucks linked to a seat belt component.

A sign of Ford is pictured at a car dealership in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said there were five complaints alleging fires following the activation of seat-belt pretensioners made by ZF TRW [ZFF.UL] or Takata Corp during a crash involving the vehicles.

Pretensioners tighten up any slack in the seat belt webbing in the event of a crash and work in tandem with air bags.

While there were no injuries or fatalities, three of the vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire, the NHTSA said.

An estimated 1.4 million vehicles made between 2015 and 2018 could be affected in the investigation, the NHTSA said.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.