BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry is in talks with carmaker Ford (F.N) over its planned job cuts in Europe, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Ford said on Thursday it would cut thousands of jobs, look at plant closures and discontinue loss-making vehicle lines as part of a turnaround effort aimed at achieving a 6 percent operating margin in Europe.