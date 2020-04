FILE PHOTO: The front grill logo of a Ford pickup truck is seen in this photo taken in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2014 REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday it expects first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about $600 million, compared with a profit of $2.4 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects to report revenue of about $34 billion for the quarter.