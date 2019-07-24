Business News
July 24, 2019 / 8:22 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Ford second-quarter profit falls on restructuring charges

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Ford Escape SUV displayed during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, primarily due to charges related to the restructuring of the automaker’s units in Europe and South America.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker posted a second-quarter net profit of $148 million, or 4 cents per share, down from $1.1 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges, the company earned 28 cents per share. Analysts had expected Ford to earn 31 cents a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski

