Ford Chairman's daughter joins board of directors at EV startup Rivian

FILE PHOTO: R.J. Scaringe, Rivian's 35-year-old CEO, introduces his company's R1T all-electric pickup truck at Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Friday Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr’s daughter would immediately join electric vehicle startup Rivian’s board of directors.

Alexandra Ford English, who joined the No. 2 U.S. automaker in 2017, currently serves as the director of corporate strategy at Ford.

Last year, the company invested $500 million in Rivian and said it planned to develop a new vehicle using Rivian’s skateboard platform.

"With Alexandra's experience in mobility and self-driving services, she will bring a unique perspective to Rivian's board," Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett said in a statement here