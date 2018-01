MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ford-Sollers, the Russian unit of U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co, will recall 15,670 Ford Kuga and C-Max cars sold in Russia between May 2012 and December 2014, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday.

The recall is to address problems with an overheating cylinder head, which can lead to engine oil leaks and fires, Rosstandart said in a statement.