Ford to invest $1 billion to upgrade South Africa operations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ford logo is pictured at Ford Motor Co plant, after the company announced it will close its three plants in the country, in Taubate, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will invest $1.05 billion in its South African manufacturing operations including upgrades to expand the production of its Ranger pickup truck, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The amount includes $683 million for technology upgrades and new facilities at its plant in Silverton, a suburb of Pretoria, and $365 million to upgrade tooling at major supplier factories.

The investments aims to increase Ford’s installed capacity at the South African plant from 168,000 to 200,000 vehicles, the company said.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Rumney

