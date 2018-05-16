FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 8:49 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Ford resuming production of lucrative F-Series trucks on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Wednesday that production of its best-selling and highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks would resume on Friday at its Dearborn, Michigan, plant, which had been closed because of parts shortages caused by a fire at a key supplier.

FILE PHOTO: All-new Ford 2015 F-150 pickup trucks move down the final inspection line at the Ford Rouge Center in Dearborn, Michigan, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said F-150 production would resume at its Kansas City, Missouri, plant on Monday, as would assembly of its Super Duty F-Series pickup trucks at a Ford plant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Production of the Expedition and Navigator SUVs continues without interruption at Louisville, Ford said.

    The company said it expected an adverse impact of 12 to 14 cents per share on second-quarter earnings, but affirmed its full-year guidance, saying it believed it could make up most of the lost production.

    Ford shares closed up 1.6 percent at $11.40.

    Reporting by Nick Carey and Paul Lienert; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney

