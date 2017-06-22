FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford expands Chariot shuttle service to Seattle
#U.S.
June 22, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 2 months ago

Ford expands Chariot shuttle service to Seattle

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would expand its shuttle service Chariot to Seattle, making the city its third market in the United States. (bit.ly/2sXRCrP)

Ford agreed to buy San Francisco-based Chariot last year to expand beyond auto manufacturing and take another step toward becoming a mobility company.

Chariot operated 100 Ford Transit shuttles in the San Francisco Bay Area along 28 routes as of September last year.

Chariot also operates in Austin, Texas.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

