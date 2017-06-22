Ford expands Chariot shuttle service to Seattle

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would expand its shuttle service Chariot to Seattle, making the city its third market in the United States. (bit.ly/2sXRCrP)

Ford agreed to buy San Francisco-based Chariot last year to expand beyond auto manufacturing and take another step toward becoming a mobility company.

Chariot operated 100 Ford Transit shuttles in the San Francisco Bay Area along 28 routes as of September last year.

Chariot also operates in Austin, Texas.