Business News
June 29, 2020 / 6:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ford pauses U.S. social media advertising, calls for hate speech to be 'eradicated' from content

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Monday it would pause advertising on all social media platforms in the United States for the next 30 days, joining a growing list of companies that have stopped spending on Facebook Inc (FB.O) in support of a campaign that called out the company for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platform.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it would re-evaluate its presence on all social media platforms and added that hate speech, violence and racial injustice in content on social media “needs to be eradicated.” A spokesman said Ford is evaluating such spending in other regions.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
