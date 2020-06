FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Wednesday it would expand its alliance with Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) to produce up to 8 million commercial vehicles.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it would build a new electric vehicle for Europe and, starting 2023, it could deliver more than 600,000 units.