Ford recalls 1.2 million Explorer SUVs for potential steering problem

FILE PHOTO: The 2016 Ford Explorer is shown during the model's world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it is recalling 1.2 million Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States for a potential suspension defect that could lead to reduced steering control.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers 2011-2017 model year Explorers that could experience a fractured rear suspension toe link that could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford said one customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke but it not aware of any reports of injury.

Ford said the $180 million cost, which will be incurred by its North America business unit, will be taken in the second quarter. The company said it continued to expect adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to be higher than in 2018.