(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said Wednesday it is recalling 1.38 million vehicles in North America for potentially loose steering wheel bolts that could detach, in a callback linked to two accidents and one injury.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers 2014 through 2018 model year Ford Fusion cars and 2014-2018 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at plants in Michigan and Mexico. Dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt with a longer bolt.