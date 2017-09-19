FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
August foreign inflows into Asian bonds dented by North Korea worries
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2017 / 9:40 AM / a month ago

August foreign inflows into Asian bonds dented by North Korea worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asian bond buying by foreign investors fell to a six-month low in August as North Korea tensions limited fresh purchases in the region’s assets.

Their total purchases in five Asian markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and India stood at $ 5.2 billion, the lowest since February.

Foreigners sold Malaysian bonds for a third successive month in August, while inflows into India and South Korea fell from the previous month.

For graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2jFcWyp

Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.