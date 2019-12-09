Uber nears deal for self-driving car simulation startup: The Information

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) is in advanced negotiations to acquire Foresight, a startup that develops simulation software, The Information reported on Monday citing a source familiar with the matter.

The report did not mention the deal terms but said the price mainly covered the cost of hiring the team behind the Silicon Valley-based company that makes the software used in autonomous driving. (bit.ly/2PAkqzE)

Uber’s simulation software has suffered from various deficiencies and still has trouble predicting how its self-driving car prototypes will handle the real world, the report said, citing the source.

An Uber spokeswoman declined to comment. Foresight did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.