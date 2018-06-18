Forest City Realty restarts deal talks with Brookfield: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - U.S.-based Forest City Realty Trust Inc (FCEa.N) has restarted talks with Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) for a takeover by the Canadian firm, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO - Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The potential price under discussion is close to the range of $25.00-$25.50 per share, the report said.

The Cleveland-based real estate investment trust’s shares rose as much as 13.23 percent to $22.68 in afternoon trading, their biggest intraday percentage gain in more than six years.

The company said in March it would not sell itself, following a strategic review, but agreed with three activist investors to have nine directors resign and largely be replaced by independent nominees.

In the review, which began in September, Forest City reached out to more than 50 potential acquirers and entered into exclusive talks with a large financial institution, but the talks broke down over price and closing conditions.

Forest City Realty mainly focuses on office and apartment buildings in urban markets such as New York and San Francisco, as well as mixed-use urban developments.

The company declined to comment, while Brookfield did not respond to an email requesting comment.