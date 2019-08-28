Business News
August 28, 2019 / 9:45 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Forever 21 prepares for potential bankruptcy filing: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Women shop for clothes in clothing retail store Forever 21 in New York August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

The company has been in talks for additional financing and is working with a team of advisers to help restructure its debt, but negotiations with possible lenders have so far stalled, Bloomberg reported.

Forever 21 is looking to secure a potential debtor-in-possession loan to take the company into Chapter 11, even as some window remains to strike a last-minute deal, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below