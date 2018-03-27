FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde says sees no risk of currency war: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the positions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration were unlikely to trigger a currency war, an Italian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Christine Lagarde ILE PHOTO: Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), arrives to speak during the "Europe Lecture" of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin, Germany, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“We see no such risks,” Lagarde told daily la Repubblica.

She also urged Italy’s next government to be fiscally responsible and understand that “revenues are just as important as expenditures.”

“Those who govern understand the risk of creating instability,” she said.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Sam Holmes

