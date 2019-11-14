Factbox: Dollar domination - why global markets depend on the U.S. currency

(Reuters) - From the dominant reserve currency for central banks to the main conduit for global trade and borrowing, U.S. dollars are the lifeblood for banks and markets around the world.

A Fed research paper estimated in 2017 that as much as 70% of all dollars are held outside the United States and 60% of all $100 bills circulated overseas.

Another Fed paper this year said roughly half the 1.6 trillion of dollar banknotes in circulation were outside the United States.

Markets got a reminder of the greenback’s hegemony in September when a squeeze in overnight dollar funding rates in New York sent shivers across the world.

Governments and central banks have tried to reduce their dollar-dependency, with Bank of England governor Mark Carney describing its role in the world economy as “destabilizing”. But de-dollarisation is likely to take many years.

Here are some ways the dollar is used:

CENTRAL BANK RESERVE HOLDINGS

INVESTMENTS AND BORROWING

