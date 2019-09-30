U.S. dollar share of global currency reserves hits lowest since 2013: IMF data

FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

(Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund fell in the second quarter to its lowest level since the end of 2013, while the yen’s share of reserves grew to the largest in nearly two decades, data released on Monday showed.

Reserves held in U.S. dollars totaled $6.79 trillion, or 61.63% of allocated reserves, in the second quarter, compared with $6.74 trillion, or 61.86%, in the first quarter.

This was the greenback’s smallest share of overall reserves since the fourth quarter of 2013 when it was 61.27%.