Fortescue says it is in initial talks for DR Congo hydropower

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorns their headquarters in Perth, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group said on Tuesday that it was in discussions with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo about developing a series of hydropower projects.

Discussions were centered around exclusive rights for its green energy unit to develop the Grand Inga Hydroelectric projects but no formal binding agreement has been concluded, Fortescue said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

“The DRC Government has invited interested corporations and governments to contact Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) if they have investment or service interest in the Inga Projects on the condition that personnel will be trained and sourced from the DRC as Fortescue has done in Australia,” it said.