Australia's Fortescue posts 9% rise in quarterly iron ore shipments

(Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) reported a 9% rise in second-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday on the back of strong Chinese demand, making the most of elevated iron ore prices.

China’s iron ore imports came in at their second-highest level on record in 2019 and ramped up in December as Beijing boosted stimulus to avoid an economic slowdown, prompting strong demand from the property and infrastructure sector.

Chinese demand for high-quality ore is expected to accelerate in 2020 following a trade deal with the United States and further infrastructure investment.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer shipped 46.4 million tonnes of ore during the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 42.5 million tonnes a year earlier, to post a record first half of 88.6 million tonnes.

RBC said Fortescue’s December quarter production had beaten its forecasts.

“We expect the stock will remain an attractive proposition for those investors seeking iron ore exposure,” it said, adding that it expected prices to weaken in the second half.

Fortescue slightly upgraded its full-year forecast for iron ore shipments to the upper end of its previous range of 170-175 million tonnes.

The ramp-up in production helped Fortescue cash in on higher iron ore prices after a tailings dam disaster in Brazil curtailed global supply.

The price of 62% grade iron ore in Shanghai SH-CCN-IRNOR62 reached a five-year high of $126.50 in July, before coming off into year end.

The average price Fortescue received for its iron ore during the quarter rose 58% from a year earlier to $76 per dry metric ton. The company’s mix of higher grade products allowed it to get 86% of the premium 62% Platts benchmark, against 89% in the previous quarter.

Cash production costs for the quarter came in at $12.54 per wet metric tonnes, below $13.02 in the same period last year.

Fortescue lowered its forecast for full-year costs to $12.75-$13.25 from $13.25-$13.75 previously.

In a separate release, the miner said it was investing $450 million to provide low-cost power to its mine sites in Pilbara.