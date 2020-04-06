Fortescue, ATCO to build, operate hydrogen fuelling facilities in Western Australia

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorns their headquarters in Perth, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File photo

(Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) said on Monday it had signed a deal with the local unit of Canadian utilities company ATCO Ltd (ACOx.TO) to build and operate hydrogen refuelling facilities for vehicles in Western Australia.

To start with, the two firms will work toward building and operating a combined hydrogen production and refuelling unit at ATCO’s existing facility in Jandakot, Perth, with the possibility of wider deployment across the state.

The new unit will include a fleet of Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicles provided by Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) Australian unit, the country’s third-largest iron ore miner said.

“As the world moves toward a lower carbon future, hydrogen has the potential to play a key role in the future energy mix and we want to ensure we remain at the forefront of Australia’s renewable hydrogen industry,” said Elizabeth Gaines, chief executive officer of Fortescue.