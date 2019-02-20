Australia's Fortescue says lacks capacity to 'materially' boost iron ore output near-term

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group can be seen on a bulk carrier as it is loaded with iron ore at the coastal town of Port Hedland in Western Australia, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Melanie Burton/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group said that it had no capacity at its ore processing facilities to immediately add ‘material’ iron ore volumes, after a dam tailings burst in Brazil raised uncertainty over global supply.

“In the short-term, there is not necessarily the capacity to add material incremental volumes, but I think like everybody else we would look at opportunities where we can to add tonnes,” Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines told media on a results call on Wednesday.

Capacity bottlenecks centre on its ore processing facilities, rather than rail or port facilities, she added.