Reuters - Fortinet Inc. will replace Envision Healthcare Corp. in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday.

ASGN Inc. will replace Fortinet in the S&P MidCap 400 and Veritex Holdings Inc. will replace ASGN in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Penn National Gaming Inc. will replace Convergys Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400 and The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. will replace Penn National Gaming in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the market open on October 10.