Canadian utility Fortis to sell stake in British Columbia hydroelectric project

(Reuters) - Electric and gas utility Fortis Inc said on Monday it would sell its 51 percent stake in its hydroelectric project in British Columbia to state-owned Columbia Power Corp (CPC) and Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) for about C$1 billion.

CPC and CBT already own the remaining stake in the project.

“This transaction completes the asset sale funding component of our five-year capital investment plan,” Fortis’ Chief Executive Officer Barry Perry said.

The company expects the deal to close within 90 days.

Fortis will continue to operate the facility and purchase its surplus capacity, the company said in a statement.

Fortis and CPC were not immediately available for comment.