(Reuters) - Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHH.KL) said on Tuesday it had submitted an enhanced binding offer for Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS).

FILE PHOTO: A Fortis hospital building is pictured in Gurgaon, India, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo

Separately, India’s Manipal-TPG consortium and the Sunil Munjal & Burman Family also put in new binding bids for Fortis, on the last day of bid submissions, media reports said.