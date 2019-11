FILE PHOTO: Banners commemorating the 100th anniversary of American International Group Inc. adorn the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Suzanne Barlyn

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said on Monday it would sell a 76.6% stake in reinsurance company Fortitude Re to buyout fund Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Japan’s T&D Holdings (8795.T) for about $1.8 billion.

Following the deal, Carlyle and its fund investors will own 71.5% of Fortitude Re, while T&D will have a 25% stake. AIG will hold a 3.5% stake in the company.