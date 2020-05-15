Finland's Fortum sticks to dividend goal as profit beats forecast

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Fortum (FORTUM.HE) reported a 4% fall in headline first-quarter profit on Friday, beating forecasts with help from gains from hedging as it stuck to its long-term dividend targets.

FILE PHOTO: Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Finland’s top utility said it was dropping other financial goals, however, while it completed the incorporation of German rival Uniper (UN01.DE), in which it has increased its stake to 73.4% this year.

It said it would keep its dividend payout at between 50%-80% of profit and aimed to set new ranges for other long-term financial targets by the end of 2020.

“Together with Uniper, the ambition is to develop a joint vision and achieve strategic alignment between the companies during 2020,” Fortum said.

In the first quarter, Fortum’s underlying operating profit fell to 393 million euros ($425 million), beating the 382 million expected by analysts in a poll commissioned by the firm.

Sales fell 20% from a year ago to 1.36 billion euros, missing forecasts - with consumer sales dropping 41% mostly due to a sharp decline in Nordic electricity prices.

Nordic power prices fell to record lows in March, with quarterly contracts ENOFBLQc1 down more than 80% from the start of the year as worries over the impact on demand from the coronavirus outbreak weighed on prices along with ample hydroelectric supply and weaker carbon prices.

Fortum said the effects of that on its business were limited due to its high hedging ratio for 2020.

“(That)... has paid off and also the hedges for 2021 are on a higher than normal level, which alleviates the impact of the sharp decline in power prices,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

Fortum said it had hedged 85% of its Nordic power generation at 33 euros per megawatt-hour for 2020 and approximately 50% at 34 euros/MWh for 2021.

Shares in Fortum were up 3% at 15.71 euros in early trading.