Finland's Fortum sells 50% stake in Stockholm Exergi for $3.4 billion

FILE PHOTO: Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

(Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum has agreed to sell its 50% stake in Stockholm Exergi, a Swedish district heating and cooling company, to a consortium of pension funds for about 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion), Fortum said on Wednesday.

The consortium comprises five pension funds: Dutch players APG and PGGM, Finland’s Keva, Sweden’s Alecta and Britain’s AXA.

Fortum, which outlined in a December strategy update that it would look into divesting its consumer businesses, said it expected the stake sale to result in a tax-exempt capital gain of about 2.4 billion euros for its city solutions division.

The state-controlled utility also said strategic reviews of its heating and cooling business in Poland and its consumer solutions business remain underway.

($1 = 0.8440 euro)