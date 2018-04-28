FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia approves sale of 47 percent stake in Unipro to Fortum: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s government commission for control over foreign investments has approved the sale of a 47-percent stake in Unipro (UPRO.MM) to Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE), Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

Unipro is a Russian unit of German energy group Uniper (UN01.DE). It has some power plants in Russia.

    E.ON (EONGn.DE) previously agreed to sell a 46.65 percent stake in Uniper to Fortum.

    Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Heavens

