FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 24, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fortum CEO says talks with Uniper will take time

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum (FORTUM.HE) said on Wednesday that it did not expect any quick progress for its cooperation talks with Germany’s Uniper (UN01.DE), in which it holds a large stake.

FILE PHOTO: Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark listens during an interview at company headquarters in Espoo, Finland, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell

Fortum in June closed a 3.8 billion euro ($4.4 billion) deal to buy around 47 percent of Uniper, which opposed the transaction from the start.

“These talks will take time ... We would of course like these talks to proceed faster, but there are lots of things to discuss,” Fortum Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told a news conference.

“These are very, very early days, still.”

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.