FILE PHOTO: A Gilead Sciences, Inc. logo is seen outside the company headquarters in Foster City, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said on Monday it would buy cancer drug developer Forty Seven Inc (FTSV.O) for $4.9 billion in cash.

Gilead will pay $95.50 for each share of Forty Seven, representing a premium of 64.7% to the stock’s Friday closing price.