BEIJING (Reuters) - Daimler’s Chinese truck venture partner Beiqi Foton Motor aims to sell 200,000 new energy commercial vehicles by 2025, its chairman, Zhang Xiyong, told a conference on Saturday.

Foton, a BAIC Group unit, will develop battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell and gasoline-electric trucks and vans, Zhang said, without giving details of the company’s investment in the project.