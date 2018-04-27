FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 27, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Jeffrey Ubben steps down from Fox board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) said on Friday, Jeffrey Ubben has stepped down from the company’s board at a time when the media company is in the process of completing a deal with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Ubben, founder and Chief Executive Officer of ValueAct has been a member of Fox’s board since November 2015.

    “We are highly supportive of the proposed transaction with Disney,” Ubben said.

    Ubben resignation will set the size of the board to 12 members, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/2r5zNnl)

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.