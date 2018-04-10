FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

EU carries out antitrust raid at firms dealing with sports media rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU investigators carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday at the offices of firms linked to the broadcasting of sports events in several member states over concerns they may have violated EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said.

It said the Commission officials were accompanied by their counterparts from the relevant national competition authorities.

“Officials carried out unannounced inspections in several Member States at the premises of companies active in the distribution of media rights and related rights pertaining to various sports events and/or their broadcasting,” the Commission said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday a unit of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc said it was cooperating with an inspection by the EU after the Telegraph newspaper reported that officials had raided its offices in London.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar

