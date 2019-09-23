Fox Corp's Rupert Murdoch gets paid $42.2 million in 2019

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - US Open - Mens Final - New York, U.S. - September 10, 2017 - Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Fox Corp (FOXA.O) Chairman Rupert Murdoch was paid $42.2 million in fiscal 2019, lower than last year, following the media company’s sale of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

In a filing on Monday, Fox said Murdoch’s compensation in 2018 was $49.2 million.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch’s compensation for the year ending June 30, 2019 was $42.1 million compared with $50.7 million a year earlier.

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch will earn $29.3 million and $23.6 million respectively, from next year onwards, excluding compensation related to the Twenty-First Century Fox deal. (bit.ly/2laTNpv)

The newly spun-off media company Fox Corp debuted on the Nasdaq earlier in March following the $71 billion sale of Twenty-First Century Fox’s film and television assets to Walt Disney.