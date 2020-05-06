Business News
May 6, 2020 / 8:21 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Fox Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates as TV viewership rises

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Fox News channel sign is seen on a television vehicle outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Fox Corp (FOXA.O) beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the media company benefited from a rise in television viewership with people staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $78 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $529 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.44 billion from $2.75 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $3.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below