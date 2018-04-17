Fox News pledges full support of TV host Hannity

(Reuters) - Fox News said on Tuesday it was putting its “full support” behind television host Sean Hannity after it was revealed that he had an “informal relationship” with U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

FILE PHOTO - Fox News Channel anchor Sean Hannity poses for photographs as he sits on the set of his show "Hannity" at the Fox News Channel's studios in New York City, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Fox News said that it did not know about the relationship.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Cohen’s home and office on April 9 as part of a criminal investigation, seizing as many as 10 boxes, hard drives and electronic equipment.

U.S. prosecutors conducted the search partly on a referral by the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Cohen for possible bank and tax fraud, and possible campaign law violations in connection with a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and perhaps other matters having to do with foreign support to Trump’s 2016 campaign, a source familiar with the investigation said.

Cohen was forced on Monday to reveal in a New York federal court that Hannity, one of Trump’s most ardent defenders, was on his client list. Cohen disclosed Hannity’s name through one of his own lawyers at the order of the judge.

Cohen was in court to ask the judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review documents that were seized.

Hannity, 56, said on Monday that he had never paid for Cohen’s services or been represented by him, but had sought confidential legal advice from him. The conservative host often uses his weeknight broadcast on Fox News to defend the president against what he sees as biased attacks by the media. Trump has also praised Hannity.