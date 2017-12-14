Breakingviews - Disney is Death Star for Europe’s telco media fad

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walt Disney is hovering like the Death Star over European telecom groups’ media dreams. The likes of BT are investing in sports and other content to sell to their customers. With rival pay-TV group Sky soon to be owned by the maker of Star Wars movies, which feature the planet-destroying space station, some may be forced into retreat.

Spaceship Earth is turned into the Death Star via projectors in advance of the release of the new Star Wars movie "Rogue One", at the Walt Disney World's Epcot Center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The U.S. media giant on Thursday struck a $52.4 billion all-stock deal for most of the assets belonging to Twenty-First Century Fox, including a 39 percent stake in Sky. Assuming Fox gets clearance from UK regulators next year to buy out the remaining shareholders, Disney will end up owning the whole group.

Sky is already a big fish in a small European media pond. It serves almost 23 million households across Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Most of its competitors, such as RTL and Mediaset, are predominantly national players.

Disney should tip the scales even further in Sky’s favour. Sky would theoretically have more financial heft: Disney’s revenue this year should be greater than Sky, RTL, Mediaset, ITV, ProSiebenSat.1 and Vivendi combined, according to Eikon estimates.

Which could allow it to expand into new markets, and bid more for sports rights and other content. Sky could have preferential access to a large stable of content including films like the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

A stronger Sky would be most damaging for pay-TV competitors. But the repercussions may also be felt by telecom groups. Some have invested in content to cross-sell television with mobile services, in a bid to squeeze more out of customers. BT this year outbid Sky with a 1.2 billion pound offer for rights to Europe’s Champions League soccer tournament. In Italy, Telecom Italia is setting up a content joint-venture with Canal Plus, Vivendi’s pay-TV arm.

The argument for these media forays was already sketchy: a report by Credit Suisse analysts concluded European telco content investments had up to April 2017 lost money. According to a recent Bernstein analysis, the annual cost of sports rights will be greater for BT this year than the revenue they generate. If Disney’s ownership of Sky effectively deepens the British group’s pockets, the telco content rebellion may come to an end.