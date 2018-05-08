Fox shares up 3 percent on potential Comcast offer

(Reuters) - Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc rose almost 3 percent on Tuesday after Reuters reported that cable operator Comcast Corp was preparing an all-cash bid to rival a deal agreed late last year with Walt Disney Co.

FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Comcast, the world’s biggest entertainment company, is asking investment banks to increase a bridge financing facility by as much as $60 billion so it can make an all-cash offer for Fox’s media assets, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday. [nL1N1SE212]

Disney in December had offered to buy film, television and international businesses from Fox for $52.4 billion in stock to beef up its offering against the likes of online streaming rivals Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video. [nL4N1OE4F9]

A handful of early notes from Wall Street analysts said Comcast’s involvement might push Disney to raise its existing offer.

“It is reasonable to expect Disney to counter any potential offer while also changing the composition of its current all-stock offer,” Jefferies analyst Scott Goldman said. “In our view, Comcast and Disney are likely to view this as the last remaining transformational deal in media.”

At the same time, Comcast is battling against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox to buy Britain’s pay-TV group Sky, with Fox in the final stages of a bid to buy the 61 percent of the broadcaster it does not already own. [nL8N1SE62G]

“Still think Comcast will face a stiff fight for Fox and Sky and will likely end up with neither,” New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin said.

Disney shares were marginally lower while Comcast fell 1.5 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.