June 20, 2018 / 5:50 PM / in 2 hours

Disney nears U.S. nod for Fox deal: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is close to winning approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its $71.3 billion bid for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s (FOXA.O) media assets, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Justice Department is set to approve the deal in as soon as two weeks, according to the report, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Disney earlier in the day raised its offer and added a cash portion as it sought to top a $65 billion bid from Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

A Disney spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

