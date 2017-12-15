FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 10:32 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Leading U.S. antitrust senator urges hearing on Disney, Fox deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, urged the subcommittee on Friday to hold a hearing on Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) plan to buy a number of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) businesses.

Disney has struck a deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc for $52.4 billion in stock. The deal includes a plan to add Fox’s 22 regional sports networks to Disney’s No. 1 sports network ESPN.

    “I’m concerned about the impact of this transaction on American consumers,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

    “As the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, I have asked Senator (Mike) Lee, who has worked closely with me in this area in the past, and Chairman (Chuck) Grassley to schedule a hearing on the proposed merger so that there is appropriate oversight over the antitrust review process,” she said.

    Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas

