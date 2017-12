(Reuters) - A deal between Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Twenty First Century Fox (FOXA.O) could come as soon as next week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson /File Photo

The enterprise value for Fox assets in the Disney deal is seen as above $60 billion, according to sources, CNBC said.

Fox declined to comment.