Disney's Fox deal gets China's approval: CNBC

The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Monday received unconditional approval from China for its deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA.O) entertainment assets, CNBC reported.

Disney agreed to purchase Fox’s film and television assets for $71.3 billion and received approval from European Commission earlier this month, subject to certain conditions.

Disney shares rose 1 percent to $117.34, while those of Fox were up 3 percent at $49.60.

Disney and Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty; Editing by Anil D'Silva

