(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) shareholders will vote on Walt Disney Inc’s (DIS.N) revised offer to buy some Fox assets on July 27, the companies said.

FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Disney shareholders will also vote on the deal on the same day.