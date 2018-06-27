FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.S. set to give antitrust approval for Disney-Fox deal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is set to grant antitrust approval for Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) to acquire most of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets (FOXA.O) as early as Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Earlier this month, Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) offered $65 billion to lure Fox away from the Disney deal, setting up a bidding war between two of the largest U.S. media companies with its 20 percent higher offer. The Fox-Disney deal still needs numerous other regulatory approvals from other countries.

Disney and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

