July 9, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fox preparing to top Comcast offer for Sky: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) is preparing a new bid for Sky Plc (SKYB.L) that values it at about 25 billion pounds ($33.14 billion) to top the offer it has received from Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), the Financial Times reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - US Open - Mens Final - New York, U.S. - September 10, 2017 - Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fox’s offer is expected to be at a premium to Comcast’s most recent bid of 12.50 pounds per share, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

The company could make the new offer as soon as this week if its earlier bid for Sky is formally approved by the UK government, according to the report.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox had initially launched a 10.75 pound-a-share bid to buy all of Sky in December 2016.

Fox declined to comment.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

