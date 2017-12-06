Disney CEO Bob Iger to extend tenure past 2019: WSJ

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger will likely extend his tenure past 2019 to facilitate integration of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s (FOXA.O) assets with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Bob Iger, the Chief Executive Officer of Disney, arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Disney is in the lead to acquire much of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s (FOXA.O) media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) remains in contention, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. on.wsj.com/2AzJIrp